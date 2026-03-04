Left Menu

Maharashtra's Major HPV Vaccination Drive: A Step Towards Cancer Prevention

Maharashtra will administer the HPV vaccine to over 8.9 lakh girls aged 14-15 to prevent cervical cancer. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced a vaccination drive starting on Women's Day. The initiative is part of a larger campaign to screen individuals over 30 for various cancers.

Maharashtra is set to embark on an extensive vaccination initiative aimed at preventing cervical cancer by administering the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to over 8.9 lakh girls aged 14-15. This was announced by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar in the legislative council.

The vaccination drive is scheduled to commence on Women's Day, March 8, and span three months, focusing on the 14-15 age group, with plans to extend the coverage to another cohort next year.

Additionally, the government reveals intentions to screen individuals over 30 for oral, breast, and cervical cancers, contributing to a broader national health initiative inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

