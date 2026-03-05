Big Moves in Healthcare: Weight-loss Markets, Controversies, and Strategic Partnerships
Current health news highlights include Roche's target to catch up with Novo Nordisk in weight-loss, Aspen's profit growth forecasts, and FDA warnings over misleading drug ads. Additionally, autism researchers establish an independent committee, and Bayer's Roundup settlement advances. Collaborations in autoimmune and cancer treatments are also making waves.
Health sector news witnesses significant shifts as Roche aims to capture a considerable share of the weight-loss market, eyeing competition with Novo Nordisk. Meanwhile, South Africa's Aspen anticipates a rebound in profits post-initial decline, projecting growth by 2026.
Controversies arise with the U.S. FDA issuing another warning to Novo Nordisk for misleading drug advertising about its diabetes treatment, Ozempic, while autism researchers form an independent group to counter questionable claims made by a Kennedy-led committee.
Elsewhere, strategic agreements abound. Bayer's Roundup cancer claims settlement gets preliminary approval, and collaborations in the biotech space include UCB's licensing agreement with Antengene and Sino Biopharmaceutical's partnership with Sanofi.