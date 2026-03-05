Big Moves in Healthcare: Weight-loss Markets, Controversies, and Strategic Partnerships

Health sector news witnesses significant shifts as Roche aims to capture a considerable share of the weight-loss market, eyeing competition with Novo Nordisk. Meanwhile, South Africa's Aspen anticipates a rebound in profits post-initial decline, projecting growth by 2026.

Controversies arise with the U.S. FDA issuing another warning to Novo Nordisk for misleading drug advertising about its diabetes treatment, Ozempic, while autism researchers form an independent group to counter questionable claims made by a Kennedy-led committee.

Elsewhere, strategic agreements abound. Bayer's Roundup cancer claims settlement gets preliminary approval, and collaborations in the biotech space include UCB's licensing agreement with Antengene and Sino Biopharmaceutical's partnership with Sanofi.