CDC Takes Action: Battling South Carolina's Largest Measles Outbreak in Decades

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is deploying staff to South Carolina next week to assist with the country's most significant measles outbreak in decades, according to state health officials.

The outbreak, which has now reached nearly 1,000 cases, is the largest since 1992. Despite a notable increase in vaccinations—up 70% from last February—infections are still a concern. Health officials aim to understand transmission patterns with assistance from the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Service officers.

Vaccine hesitancy, partly fueled by political discourse around the COVID-19 pandemic, has contributed to declining immunization rates. The CDC's recent leadership changes underscore the pressing need for increasing vaccination uptake to prevent further outbreaks.

