Left Menu

CDC Takes Action: Battling South Carolina's Largest Measles Outbreak in Decades

The CDC is deploying staff to South Carolina to assist with the country's largest measles outbreak in decades. An increase in vaccinations has slowed infections, but nearly 1,000 cases have been reported. Issues like vaccine skepticism and the COVID-19 pandemic are influencing immunization rates and public health responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:59 IST
CDC Takes Action: Battling South Carolina's Largest Measles Outbreak in Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is deploying staff to South Carolina next week to assist with the country's most significant measles outbreak in decades, according to state health officials.

The outbreak, which has now reached nearly 1,000 cases, is the largest since 1992. Despite a notable increase in vaccinations—up 70% from last February—infections are still a concern. Health officials aim to understand transmission patterns with assistance from the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Service officers.

Vaccine hesitancy, partly fueled by political discourse around the COVID-19 pandemic, has contributed to declining immunization rates. The CDC's recent leadership changes underscore the pressing need for increasing vaccination uptake to prevent further outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

 Global
2
Apple Unveils New Budget Devices and High-End Monitors: A Week of Big Tech Announcements

Apple Unveils New Budget Devices and High-End Monitors: A Week of Big Tech A...

 Global
3
Palantir's AI Challenge: Unwinding from Anthropic Amid Pentagon Dispute

Palantir's AI Challenge: Unwinding from Anthropic Amid Pentagon Dispute

 Global
4
Boosting Critical Mineral Supplies for U.S. Defense Needs

Boosting Critical Mineral Supplies for U.S. Defense Needs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026