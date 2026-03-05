CDC Takes Action: Battling South Carolina's Largest Measles Outbreak in Decades
The CDC is deploying staff to South Carolina to assist with the country's largest measles outbreak in decades. An increase in vaccinations has slowed infections, but nearly 1,000 cases have been reported. Issues like vaccine skepticism and the COVID-19 pandemic are influencing immunization rates and public health responses.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is deploying staff to South Carolina next week to assist with the country's most significant measles outbreak in decades, according to state health officials.
The outbreak, which has now reached nearly 1,000 cases, is the largest since 1992. Despite a notable increase in vaccinations—up 70% from last February—infections are still a concern. Health officials aim to understand transmission patterns with assistance from the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Service officers.
Vaccine hesitancy, partly fueled by political discourse around the COVID-19 pandemic, has contributed to declining immunization rates. The CDC's recent leadership changes underscore the pressing need for increasing vaccination uptake to prevent further outbreaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Major HPV Vaccination Drive: A Step Towards Cancer Prevention
HPV Vaccination Drive Launched to Combat Cervical Cancer
AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive
Nagaland Kicks Off Free HPV Vaccination to Combat Cervical Cancer
India Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination for Teen Girls