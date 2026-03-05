Left Menu

China's Blueprint: Building a Childbirth-Friendly Society & Silver Economy

China plans to foster a childbirth-friendly society over five years, enhancing population services, healthcare, and education. As the population shrinks and ages, policies aim to boost birth rates and support the elderly. New subsidies and medical reimbursements are part of Beijing's strategy to stabilize demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:51 IST
China's Blueprint: Building a Childbirth-Friendly Society & Silver Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to address demographic challenges, China on Thursday announced its plan to create a 'childbirth-friendly society' over the next five years. The government aims to enhance employment, healthcare, and education services, promising full medical cost coverage for pregnant women by 2026.

China's population decline, marking a fourth consecutive year by 2025, has prompted policymakers to incorporate population planning into economic strategies. A national child subsidy introduced last year forms part of this effort, with budget estimates reaching 180 billion yuan ($25.8 billion) for birth rate incentives, according to Reuters.

Simultaneously, China plans to promote high-quality development of the 'silver economy,' adapting to an ageing population. Strategies include enhancing elder care services, particularly in rural areas and refining pension policies. The number of Chinese citizens over 60 is projected to reach 400 million by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone: PM Modi after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict ...

 India
2
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
3
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global
4
Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Azerbaijan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026