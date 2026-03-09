Left Menu

Delhi's Vision Crisis: Uncorrected Refractive Errors Affect Millions

A review by AIIMS Delhi's RP Centre highlights that nearly 30 per cent of Delhi's population needs spectacles due to refractive errors, with significant age and gender disparities. There is a shortage of ophthalmic technicians despite sufficient ophthalmologists. Recent initiatives aim to improve service coverage and integrate primary eye care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:13 IST
Delhi's Vision Crisis: Uncorrected Refractive Errors Affect Millions
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study conducted by the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, Delhi, reveals that nearly 30 per cent of the city's residents suffer from refractive errors affecting near or distance vision.

Despite the presence of ample ophthalmologists, a shortage of ophthalmic technicians continues to hinder service coverage, with gender disparities noted in service accessibility.

Delhi's strategic initiatives under Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission reflect a firm commitment to addressing this vision health challenge through multiple service delivery models, including outreach camps and training community health workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global
2
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026