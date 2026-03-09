Delhi's Vision Crisis: Uncorrected Refractive Errors Affect Millions

A recent study conducted by the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, Delhi, reveals that nearly 30 per cent of the city's residents suffer from refractive errors affecting near or distance vision.

Despite the presence of ample ophthalmologists, a shortage of ophthalmic technicians continues to hinder service coverage, with gender disparities noted in service accessibility.

Delhi's strategic initiatives under Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission reflect a firm commitment to addressing this vision health challenge through multiple service delivery models, including outreach camps and training community health workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)