Left Menu

India's Mental Health Revolution: Bridging the Treatment Gap

Experts report that one in seven Indians face mental health disorders, with a treatment gap of 70-90% in some regions. The government plans to establish NIMHANS-2 to improve access and integrate mental health services. Discussions highlight the need for enhanced infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:38 IST
India's Mental Health Revolution: Bridging the Treatment Gap
  • Country:
  • India

India faces a significant mental health challenge, with one in seven citizens afflicted by mental health disorders. At a recent webinar, experts highlighted a widespread treatment gap of up to 90% in various states, necessitating urgent intervention.

The announcement of the establishment of a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS-2) in North India, as part of the Union Budget 2026-27, aims to improve access to mental healthcare in the region. Experts stressed the growing burden of mental and neurological disorders and underscored the importance of strengthening institutional capacity.

During discussions, participants proposed a National Brain-Mind Cloud Network for better coordination, particularly in remote areas. A hub-and-spoke model, supported by digital platforms, was recommended for extending specialized care to underserved regions, aligning with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global
2
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026