India's Mental Health Revolution: Bridging the Treatment Gap

India faces a significant mental health challenge, with one in seven citizens afflicted by mental health disorders. At a recent webinar, experts highlighted a widespread treatment gap of up to 90% in various states, necessitating urgent intervention.

The announcement of the establishment of a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS-2) in North India, as part of the Union Budget 2026-27, aims to improve access to mental healthcare in the region. Experts stressed the growing burden of mental and neurological disorders and underscored the importance of strengthening institutional capacity.

During discussions, participants proposed a National Brain-Mind Cloud Network for better coordination, particularly in remote areas. A hub-and-spoke model, supported by digital platforms, was recommended for extending specialized care to underserved regions, aligning with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.