Novo Nordisk Navigates FDA Scrutiny with Confidence

Novo Nordisk received a warning letter from the U.S. FDA after an inspection in Plainsboro, New Jersey. The company is addressing compliance gaps but believes there are no safety issues with its products. An additional letter was related to a separate inspection in Bloomington, Indiana. Production remains unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:18 IST
Novo Nordisk has been issued a warning letter by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following an inspection at their Plainsboro, New Jersey facility in early 2025. The Danish pharmaceutical giant is actively working on an action plan aimed at addressing the compliance gaps identified by the FDA.

The company has assured both the FDA and the public that the warning letter does not indicate any concerns regarding the quality or safety of its medications. Novo Nordisk has been proactive in communicating updates and responding promptly to regulatory directives, with seven updates sent since their initial response on March 3, 2025.

In another development, Novo Nordisk received a second letter due to a Good Manufacturing Practice inspection at their Bloomington, Indiana site later in 2025. Despite these regulatory challenges, the company maintains that there will be no interruption in production or their forecast for the year.

