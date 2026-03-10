Left Menu

Filling the Gaps: 40,000+ Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir Government

A vast number of 40,661 posts remain vacant in Jammu and Kashmir's government departments, including positions in health, medical education, and other sectors. Authorities are working on recruitment processes, emphasizing the need for timely filling of vacancies to enhance governance and public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:29 IST
A staggering 40,661 positions lie vacant across various government departments in Jammu and Kashmir, revealed Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M Raju, during a recent meeting led by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. The meeting spotlighted substantial vacancies across major departments including health, medical education, and agriculture.

The recruitment process, conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), is actively underway. JKSSB Chairperson Vikas Kundal shared that of the 46,744 posts received since 2019, 9,260 were withdrawn, leaving 37,484 still to be processed, with a significant number already filled.

Meanwhile, JKPSC Secretary Bashir Ahmad Dar outlined the schedule for gazetted post recruitments, projecting completion by September. Chief Secretary Dulloo emphasized the urgency in filling these roles to bolster governance and improve service delivery, urging agencies to synchronize examination timelines for aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

