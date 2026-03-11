Left Menu

UK Insurance Fined for Solvency II Miscalculation

The Prudential Regulation Authority fined UK Insurance Ltd, now part of Aviva, 10.6 million pounds for errors in its Solvency II balance sheet for 2023 and 2024. UK Insurance is a subsidiary and principal underwriter of Direct Line Group, which is part of Aviva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:46 IST
UK Insurance Fined for Solvency II Miscalculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's banking stability watchdog, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), has levied a substantial fine of 10.6 million pounds on UK Insurance Ltd, which now operates under Aviva. The penalty comes as a consequence of miscalculations in the company's Solvency II balance sheet for the years 2023 and 2024.

UK Insurance Ltd has been identified as a subsidiary and a principal underwriter for the Direct Line Group (DLG), further complicating its financial standing. The PRA, an integral segment of the Bank of England, announced the fine on Wednesday.

This development highlights the stringent regulatory environment in the UK financial sector, ensuring that companies adhere to precise financial reporting standards to maintain stability within the industry.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026