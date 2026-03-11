UK Insurance Fined for Solvency II Miscalculation

Britain's banking stability watchdog, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), has levied a substantial fine of 10.6 million pounds on UK Insurance Ltd, which now operates under Aviva. The penalty comes as a consequence of miscalculations in the company's Solvency II balance sheet for the years 2023 and 2024.

UK Insurance Ltd has been identified as a subsidiary and a principal underwriter for the Direct Line Group (DLG), further complicating its financial standing. The PRA, an integral segment of the Bank of England, announced the fine on Wednesday.

This development highlights the stringent regulatory environment in the UK financial sector, ensuring that companies adhere to precise financial reporting standards to maintain stability within the industry.