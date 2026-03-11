Left Menu

Medsoria's Launch: Bridging Indian Innovation with American R&D in Healthcare

Harsoria Healthcare and MedSource Labs have formed Medsoria, a joint venture leveraging Indian engineering and American R&D. Medsoria's new U.S. FDA-compliant facility will enhance production of advanced safety IV catheters. This joint venture fortifies a decade-long partnership, aiming for innovation in medical device manufacturing and global healthcare improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:48 IST
Medsoria's Launch: Bridging Indian Innovation with American R&D in Healthcare
  • Country:
  • United States

Harsoria Healthcare and MedSource Labs have officially launched Medsoria, a groundbreaking joint venture that combines the prowess of Indian engineering with the innovative spirit of American research and development. This venture comes at a pivotal time with recent trade agreements easing tariffs between the U.S. and India.

Set to begin operations in 2026, Medsoria will bolster production with a newly established 70,000 square feet, U.S. FDA-compliant facility. This facility aims to be the cornerstone for manufacturing advanced TrueSafe IV catheters and Healcath Autosaf IV catheters, designed with features like safety-retracting needles and biocompatible materials.

The creation of Medsoria represents the peak of a decade-long business relationship that shares values such as innovation in medical device production. Leaders from both companies, Harsoria's Neeraj Gupta and MedSource's C. Todd Fagley, celebrate this strategic partnership, which they believe will significantly impact the global healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026