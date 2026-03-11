Medsoria's Launch: Bridging Indian Innovation with American R&D in Healthcare

Harsoria Healthcare and MedSource Labs have officially launched Medsoria, a groundbreaking joint venture that combines the prowess of Indian engineering with the innovative spirit of American research and development. This venture comes at a pivotal time with recent trade agreements easing tariffs between the U.S. and India.

Set to begin operations in 2026, Medsoria will bolster production with a newly established 70,000 square feet, U.S. FDA-compliant facility. This facility aims to be the cornerstone for manufacturing advanced TrueSafe IV catheters and Healcath Autosaf IV catheters, designed with features like safety-retracting needles and biocompatible materials.

The creation of Medsoria represents the peak of a decade-long business relationship that shares values such as innovation in medical device production. Leaders from both companies, Harsoria's Neeraj Gupta and MedSource's C. Todd Fagley, celebrate this strategic partnership, which they believe will significantly impact the global healthcare landscape.

