SA Prepares to Roll Out Lenacapavir in Major Step to Prevent HIV Infections

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has described South Africa’s upcoming rollout of the long-acting antiviral medicine Lenacapavir as a potential breakthrough in the country’s fight against HIV, saying the new prevention tool could significantly strengthen efforts to reduce new infections.

Speaking during an Extended Plenary of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) on Thursday, Mashatile said South Africa is preparing to begin the rollout of Lenacapavir around May this year.

“Our country now stands poised to start with the rollout of Lenacapavir around May this year,” the Deputy President said.

Lenacapavir is an antiviral medication designed to reduce the risk of HIV infection in adults and adolescents who weigh at least 35 kilograms, are HIV-negative and are considered at risk of contracting the virus. The treatment offers a new approach to HIV prevention through a long-acting injectable form administered once every six months.

The drug was registered by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) in October last year, clearing the way for its introduction into the country’s HIV prevention programme. Its long-acting formulation is expected to address some of the challenges associated with daily prevention methods by providing sustained protection through fewer doses.

South Africa continues to carry one of the world’s largest HIV burdens, and health authorities have been exploring innovative prevention tools to complement existing strategies such as antiretroviral therapy, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and expanded testing services.

Mashatile acknowledged that while the country has made substantial progress in expanding treatment and prevention services for HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), significant challenges remain.

These include improving treatment retention, strengthening prevention efforts among young people and key populations, and addressing the persistent burden of tuberculosis, which remains closely linked to HIV.

“Ending TB and HIV is a moral duty to restore dignity, protect families, and secure the future of our nation,” Mashatile said.

He called on all sectors of society to intensify collaboration in order to accelerate progress toward South Africa’s health targets.

“I call on all of us to strengthen collaboration, to break down barriers of stigma and inequality, and to mobilise every resource at our disposal. Together, we can accelerate progress towards the 95-95-95 targets, towards ending TB, and towards building a healthier, more just South Africa,” he said.

The 95-95-95 targets form part of the global strategy to end the HIV epidemic. They aim for 95% of all people living with HIV to know their status, 95% of those diagnosed to receive sustained antiretroviral treatment, and 95% of people on treatment to achieve viral suppression.

In addition to addressing HIV and TB, Mashatile urged members of SANAC to intensify their efforts to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), which remains a major social and public health crisis in South Africa.

“As we all know, the President has declared GBVF a national disaster. We must all collaborate across sectors of society to combat this scourge,” he said.

The introduction of Lenacapavir is expected to add an important new tool to South Africa’s prevention arsenal, particularly for individuals who struggle to adhere to daily prevention medication or who face barriers in accessing consistent health services.

Health authorities and civil society organisations are expected to work closely through SANAC structures to ensure the rollout is effectively implemented and reaches populations most at risk of HIV infection.