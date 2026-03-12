Left Menu

India's Healthcare Lifeline: The Rise of Micro-Hospitals

Experts highlight India's healthcare paradox: overwhelming tertiary hospitals, scant secondary care, and growing disease burdens. Micro-hospitals are emerging as a solution, bridging care gaps with support from private investors. Pacific OneHealth invests in scalable networks, aiming to improve patient-centered, affordable healthcare access nationwide.

Experts have spotlighted what they term a healthcare delivery paradox in India, marked by overwhelmed tertiary hospitals and a dearth of secondary care amidst a burgeoning disease burden. Micro-hospitals are attracting attention as a solution, combining full-service care facilities between clinics and large hospitals.

Former health services director Dr. Jagdish Prasad explains the structural reality of India's healthcare gap: only 0.5 beds per 1,000 people, against the WHO's 3.5 standard. He argues that scalable, high-quality micro-hospitals are crucial for addressing non-communicable diseases and emergencies.

Private investment is responding to this need. Pacific OneHealth, part of the Pacific Group, pledges a Rs 300 crore investment in micro-hospitals across India. Founder Saket Bansal emphasizes the necessity of patient-centric solutions, while Dr. Swadeep Srivastava envisions a connected ecosystem for better healthcare outcomes.

