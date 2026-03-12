Left Menu

Hidden Dangers: Eli Lilly Sounds Alarm Over Compounded Weight-Loss Drugs

Eli Lilly alerts consumers to potential health risks in compounded weight-loss drugs combining vitamin B12 and tirzepatide, citing impurities. The company has sued compounders marketing unauthorized copies of its diabetic medications. FDA warns compounded products lack safety reviews, and Lilly urges a national recall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:38 IST
Hidden Dangers: Eli Lilly Sounds Alarm Over Compounded Weight-Loss Drugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, has raised alarms about compounded weight-loss drugs that contain an impurity when mixing vitamin B12 with tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the weight-loss drug Zepbound.

The drugmaker has initiated legal action against compounders marketing what it claims are illicit copies of Zepbound and its diabetes counterpart, Mounjaro, which also includes tirzepatide. According to Eli Lilly's recent tests, these compounded products present significant health risks due to an unidentified impurity, prompting calls for a nationwide recall.

The FDA has issued warnings for compounded drugs lacking thorough safety reviews. Meanwhile, telehealth companies such as Hims & Hers Health have reconsidered their offerings amidst scrutiny, opting instead to sell authorized versions of similar medications.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026