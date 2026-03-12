Hidden Dangers: Eli Lilly Sounds Alarm Over Compounded Weight-Loss Drugs

Eli Lilly, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, has raised alarms about compounded weight-loss drugs that contain an impurity when mixing vitamin B12 with tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the weight-loss drug Zepbound.

The drugmaker has initiated legal action against compounders marketing what it claims are illicit copies of Zepbound and its diabetes counterpart, Mounjaro, which also includes tirzepatide. According to Eli Lilly's recent tests, these compounded products present significant health risks due to an unidentified impurity, prompting calls for a nationwide recall.

The FDA has issued warnings for compounded drugs lacking thorough safety reviews. Meanwhile, telehealth companies such as Hims & Hers Health have reconsidered their offerings amidst scrutiny, opting instead to sell authorized versions of similar medications.