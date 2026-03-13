In a tense meeting at the United Nations Security Council, the United States and its allies faced off against Russia and China, debating Iran's controversial nuclear program. This discord marks a significant development on the global stage as Washington continues to justify its recent military actions against Tehran.

The session highlighted sharp divisions, with the U.S. accusing Moscow and Beijing of obstructing the U.N. sanctions committee. U.S. envoy Mike Waltz argued for strict enforcement of arms embargoes against Iran, a stance supported by an 11-2 council vote, with two abstentions, overriding opposition from Russia and China.

The discussions were marked by a war of words, as Russia and China labeled the U.S. an instigator. Allegations flew as China condemned Washington's forceful tactics, while U.S. officials, including President Trump, claimed strategic strikes on Iranian nuclear sites averted further danger, though unsupported by intelligence assessments.