Haryana's Health Mission: Transforming Rural Medical Care

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced the designation of 100 health institutions as first referral units under the National Health Mission. This initiative aims to enhance secondary healthcare services, providing timely and improved medical assistance, especially in rural areas, to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates in the state.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has unveiled a critical initiative under the National Health Mission, designating 100 health facilities as first referral units (FRUs) to fortify secondary healthcare services across the state.

The move targets improved medical access for rural populations, ensuring rapid treatment for patients with serious conditions. These FRUs will offer 24-hour emergency services, including key facilities such as maternity, newborn care, and blood storage, to address emergency situations efficiently.

By bridging the gap between primary health centres and tertiary hospitals, the state intends to significantly lower maternal and neonatal mortality rates. This strategic enhancement of healthcare infrastructure is set to deliver timely care to pregnant women and newborns, elevating the overall quality of health services in Haryana.

