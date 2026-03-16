Tragic Hospital Fire in Odisha: Ten Patients Dead in ICU Blaze
A devastating fire in the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Odisha, resulted in the deaths of ten patients. A judicial probe has been initiated, with both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister announcing ex gratia for victims' families. Timely firefighting efforts minimized further casualties.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a fire erupted in the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha, resulting in the deaths of at least ten patients, as per Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The fire broke out in the early hours on Monday, causing panic and chaos within the hospital premises.
Prompt actions were taken by hospital staff, firefighters, and even patients' relatives to mitigate further damage, aiding the safe transfer of surviving patients. The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and financial support.
Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. A comprehensive judicial probe has been ordered to investigate the incident thoroughly. Meanwhile, efforts focus on treating injured individuals amidst heightened scrutiny over the safety measures in government-run health facilities.
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- Odisha
- fire
- ICU
- SCB Medical College
- Cuttack
- hospital
- tragedy
- ex gratia
- Chief Minister
- rescue
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10 patients killed in major fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack: CM Mohan Charan Majhi.