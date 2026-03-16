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Maharashtra Cracks Down on Overcharging Hospitals

Maharashtra's Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has vowed strict action against hospitals charging patients under state-run cashless health schemes. With over 368 complaints investigated, penalties of Rs 60 lakh have been recovered. Integration with Ayushman Bharat has expanded scheme coverage significantly, aiming for transparency and no exploitation of beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:18 IST
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Overcharging Hospitals
Prakash Abitkar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has announced stringent measures against hospitals found charging patients under state-funded cashless health schemes. In a bold statement before the state assembly, Abitkar emphasized that patients should not pay 'a single rupee' for treatments covered by these schemes.

The minister revealed that a thorough investigation into 368 complaints had led to the recovery of Rs 60 lakh in penalties. He highlighted concerns about hospitals demanding extra fees despite the treatments being covered by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya schemes, both of which are intended to be entirely cashless.

Abitkar also noted the integration of state and central health schemes under Ayushman Bharat, which now covers about 2,300 ailments with increased treatment rates. He underscored ongoing efforts, including AI-based monitoring and district committees, to ensure transparency and curtail fraud within these health initiatives.

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