Sudha Murty Calls for AIIMS in North Karnataka to Boost Healthcare
Sudha Murty, Rajya Sabha member, urged the Centre to establish an AIIMS in Raichur, Karnataka, citing its poor healthcare infrastructure. Highlighting regional underdevelopment, she emphasized the need for improved facilities and local employment, noting poor literacy rates and healthcare access. Murty called for focused attention on north Karnataka.
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- India
In a compelling appeal to the Centre, Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty highlighted the urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure in north Karnataka. She advocated for the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the backward district of Raichur.
During Zero Hour in the Upper House, Murty pointed to decades of underdevelopment and neglect in the region, contrasting it with the progress seen in southern Karnataka. She underscored that patients are forced to travel to distant cities like Hyderabad or Bengaluru for treatment.
Moreover, Murty raised concerns over the low literacy rates in Raichur, emphasizing that an AIIMS could not only enhance healthcare access but also stimulate local employment and educational opportunities. Her call highlights the disparities and pressing need for focused regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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