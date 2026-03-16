Maharashtra's Bridge Course Controversy: Homoeopathy and Allopathy Divide
The Maharashtra government is awaiting a final court order on allowing homoeopathy doctors to prescribe certain allopathic medicines. Around 8,000 practitioners have completed a bridge course designed to address the shortage of MBBS doctors in rural areas. The initiative has faced opposition from allopathic doctors, leading to a legal battle.
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The Maharashtra government is in a legal limbo as it awaits a final court decision on whether homoeopathy doctors can prescribe specific allopathic medicines.
This comes after about 8,000 practitioners completed a bridge course tailored to mitigate the scarcity of MBBS doctors in the state's rural zones. Despite the programme's intention to enhance healthcare services, it has faced opposition from the allopathic medical community.
Minister of State for Medical Education Madhuri Misal noted that the initiative aims to bolster healthcare in remote areas without favoring one medical discipline over another. However, the final outcome hinges on the Bombay High Court's upcoming verdict following the interim order that led to the establishment of an online doctor registration portal.