Maharashtra's Bridge Course Controversy: Homoeopathy and Allopathy Divide

The Maharashtra government is in a legal limbo as it awaits a final court decision on whether homoeopathy doctors can prescribe specific allopathic medicines.

This comes after about 8,000 practitioners completed a bridge course tailored to mitigate the scarcity of MBBS doctors in the state's rural zones. Despite the programme's intention to enhance healthcare services, it has faced opposition from the allopathic medical community.

Minister of State for Medical Education Madhuri Misal noted that the initiative aims to bolster healthcare in remote areas without favoring one medical discipline over another. However, the final outcome hinges on the Bombay High Court's upcoming verdict following the interim order that led to the establishment of an online doctor registration portal.