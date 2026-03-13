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Bombay High Court Denies Bail in Cyber Trafficking Case

The Bombay High Court denied bail to Jerry Philips Jacob, accused of trafficking educated youth under the guise of providing overseas jobs and coercing them into cyber fraud. The court cited the serious nature of the crime and the risk of Jacob tampering with evidence as reasons for the denial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 14:58 IST
Bombay High Court Denies Bail in Cyber Trafficking Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has refused bail for Jerry Philips Jacob, who is charged with trafficking educated youth by falsely promising them jobs abroad, only to involve them in cyber fraud. The court cited the seriousness of the crime and the risk of Jacob absconding or tampering with evidence as reasons for this decision.

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S C Chandak noted there is a prima facie case showing Jacob's involvement in trafficking unemployed but educated Indian youth for dubious employment opportunities overseas. Victims were allegedly coerced into deceiving people globally through fraudulent online activities, misusing social media, and manipulating cryptocurrency investments.

The court's ruling referenced evidence from the National Investigation Agency, which supports the claims that Jacob and his associates, including foreign nationals, misled the victims under false job promises. This operation extended from India to the Golden Triangle SEZ via Thailand, where victims were subjected to harsh conditions and unlawful activities. Their exploitation under fake tourist visas has led to charges of human trafficking and slavery under Indian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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