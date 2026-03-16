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Mizoram Expands Health Coverage: New Protocols and Funding Unveiled

The Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme is being upgraded, introducing stricter emergency protocols and increased funding. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the scheme, which will become effective on April 1 and has secured significant financial support. It aims to provide comprehensive health coverage with emergency care improvements and expanded eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:57 IST
Mizoram Expands Health Coverage: New Protocols and Funding Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled the latest iteration of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme. This upgraded version is scheduled to take effect on April 1, featuring enhanced emergency protocols and increased financial backing.

Addressing attendees at the launch, Lalduhoma acknowledged the substantial investment of resources. However, he emphasized that the tangible benefits derived from the program have motivated the government to persist with its implementation.

Significantly, the state has allocated Rs 130 crore in the 2026-27 budget for the scheme, complemented by Rs 26.42 crore from government employees' contributions. Additionally, a loan exceeding Rs 800 crore from the Asian Development Bank has been secured to ensure the scheme's long-term viability. Notably, the MUHCS 2.0 will strictly regulate non-empanelled hospital treatments to immediate ICU admissions, urgent surgeries, and accident-related procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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