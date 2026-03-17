Jair Bolsonaro Shows Improvement in Health Amidst Bronchopneumonia Treatment
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is in a semi-intensive care unit showing improvement in inflammatory markers while undergoing treatment for bronchopneumonia. Hospitalized due to bronchoaspiration, Bolsonaro's condition is improving, though discharge from intensive care remains uncertain. He is serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup post-2022 election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:15 IST
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has seen health improvements amid his treatment for bronchopneumonia, according to his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro, hospitalized after bronchoaspiration led to his lung infection, is showing clinical progress as per doctors' reports, yet remains in a semi-intensive care unit.
The former leader faces a 27-year prison term for plotting a coup attempt after his electoral defeat in 2022 to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
(With inputs from agencies.)