Former President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized in intensive care with bronchopneumonia. The 70-year-old was admitted with a high fever, chills, and low oxygen levels, and is receiving antibiotics. Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to an intensive care unit due to bronchopneumonia, as confirmed by the DF Star hospital.
The 70-year-old experienced high fever, chills, and a drop in oxygen levels on Friday, prompting medical intervention with antibiotics. Bolsonaro has a history of hospitalizations related to prior health issues, including a stabbing incident during his 2018 campaign. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized after a fall, and underwent procedures in December for a hernia and hiccups.
Having governed from 2019 until 2022, Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for a coup plot following his defeat in the presidential election to the leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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