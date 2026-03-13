Former President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to an intensive care unit due to bronchopneumonia, as confirmed by the DF Star hospital.

The 70-year-old experienced high fever, chills, and a drop in oxygen levels on Friday, prompting medical intervention with antibiotics. Bolsonaro has a history of hospitalizations related to prior health issues, including a stabbing incident during his 2018 campaign. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized after a fall, and underwent procedures in December for a hernia and hiccups.

Having governed from 2019 until 2022, Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for a coup plot following his defeat in the presidential election to the leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)