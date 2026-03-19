Containment Efforts in Full Swing as Bird Flu Hits Alappuzha and Kozhikode

The bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts has prompted decisive action, with officials planning to cull over 20,000 domestic birds. The Animal Husbandry Department, alongside district administrations, has ramped up containment measures, aiming to curb the spread of the H5N1 virus.

Emergency meetings spearheaded by district collectors have strategically outlined operations, including culling, mopping, and combing of affected areas. The highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected through samples tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

With restrictions in place, public safety information points to cooking poultry at high temperatures to neutralize the virus. Community vigilance is encouraged, with guidelines around reporting mass bird deaths and adopting protective measures when handling bird carcasses.

(With inputs from agencies.)