Rahul KP's Brace Powers Odisha FC to Resounding Victory

Rahul KP emerged as the hero for Odisha FC with a stunning two-goal performance that propelled his team to a decisive 4-1 victory against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League clash held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Early in the match, Rahul handed Odisha the lead before Macarton Nickson equalized for the hosts. However, Odisha's debutant, Subham Bhattacharya, ensured the visitors regained the advantage before halftime. NorthEast United's task grew more difficult when Muthu Mayakkannan received a red card in the first half.

Rahul sealed the outcome by scoring again in the second half, followed by an own goal by Bekey Oram, which cemented the final score. The win marked Odisha's first triumph of the campaign as they climbed to ninth place in the standings, while NorthEast United remained seventh.

(With inputs from agencies.)