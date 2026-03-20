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Meningitis B Vaccine Demand Surges Amid Deadly Outbreak in England

An outbreak of meningitis B in southeast England has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, leading to a surge in vaccine demand. Pharmacies are overwhelmed, highlighting broader public health concerns. The government has released NHS supply to address shortages, while calls grow for expanded vaccination to teenagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:28 IST
Meningitis B Vaccine Demand Surges Amid Deadly Outbreak in England

An alarming meningitis B outbreak in southeast England has triggered a rapid surge in vaccine demands, following the death of two individuals. Pharmacies are struggling to keep up with the increasing requests, raising important public health questions on how best to tackle this deadly disease.

The UK Health Security Agency is offering vaccinations and preventive antibiotics to those potentially exposed, but private demand continues to rise. Pharmacies, inundated with requests, report significant shortages despite governmental efforts to release additional doses from the NHS supply.

Experts are calling for a re-evaluation of vaccination policies, particularly to cover teenagers, who remain vulnerable. The ongoing debate may prompt a policy shift as health authorities examine cost-benefit analyses amid concerns of further outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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