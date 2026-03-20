Left Menu

Odisha's Summer Preparedness: Ensuring Public Safety Amidst Heatwaves

The Odisha government has implemented measures to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply during the summer. The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, emphasized public awareness and preventive steps against heat strokes, involving various departments for comprehensive action across urban and rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:26 IST
Odisha's Summer Preparedness: Ensuring Public Safety Amidst Heatwaves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken proactive steps to mitigate the impacts of the summer heat. The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, led a meeting to strategize on maintaining essential services without disruption. Attendees included district collectors and various departmental officers.

Emphasis was placed on public safety, with strategies formulated to ensure continuous drinking water and power supply. Authorities are set to utilize tankers in water-stressed regions and ensure working water systems. Healthcare centers are to stock preventive medicines, and special arrangements are made for heatstroke patients.

Further measures include regulating school and public transport timings, ensuring traveller comfort with ORS and water provisions, and safeguarding animals through special water arrangements. The government is focused on public awareness, deploying banners and maintaining 24-hour control rooms statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026