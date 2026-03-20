Odisha's Summer Preparedness: Ensuring Public Safety Amidst Heatwaves

The Odisha government has taken proactive steps to mitigate the impacts of the summer heat. The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, led a meeting to strategize on maintaining essential services without disruption. Attendees included district collectors and various departmental officers.

Emphasis was placed on public safety, with strategies formulated to ensure continuous drinking water and power supply. Authorities are set to utilize tankers in water-stressed regions and ensure working water systems. Healthcare centers are to stock preventive medicines, and special arrangements are made for heatstroke patients.

Further measures include regulating school and public transport timings, ensuring traveller comfort with ORS and water provisions, and safeguarding animals through special water arrangements. The government is focused on public awareness, deploying banners and maintaining 24-hour control rooms statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)