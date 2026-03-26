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Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

Experts emphasize the critical link between maternal nutrition, early child development, and climate change adaptation. Lack of proper nutrition during pregnancy poses lifelong health risks, including non-communicable diseases, to children. Strategies focusing on maternal nutrition in climate-vulnerable areas can break cycles of malnutrition and ensure healthier future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:36 IST
Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health
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  • India

During a recent UNICEF India workshop, experts highlighted the critical role of maternal nutrition as a central climate adaptation strategy and a determinant of lifelong health. Maternal malnutrition poses significant risks, potentially causing lifelong diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular issues in children.

Climate changes, such as droughts and rising food prices, exacerbate nutritional challenges in states like Maharashtra. Here, vulnerable groups, including pregnant women in rural and tribal areas, face heightened risks. The interconnectedness of maternal nutrition, early childhood development, and climate impact was a focal point of discussions.

Experts advocate for strategic interventions to address these risks, noting that simple measures can prevent early growth faltering, protect brain development, and reduce future disease risks. Such strategies are seen as effective in fostering resilience in communities vulnerable to climate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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