Miraculous Surgical Triumph: 21.8-kg Tumor Removed Successfully

In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at AIIMS Delhi's Dr B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (Dr BRA-IRCH) performed a high-stakes surgery to remove a massive 21.8-kg tumor from a 46-year-old woman diagnosed with advanced uterine sarcoma.

The Delhi resident, who also deals with diabetes and hypertension, reported severe abdominal distension and pain over the past three months. Initial evaluations revealed a tumor filling her abdomen and pelvis, posing severe health risks.

Under the expert care of Dr M D Ray and the surgical team, the complex procedure on March 23 was successful. Despite the surgery's inherent risks, including potential hemorrhage, the patient is now recovering well, set for discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)