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Miraculous Surgical Triumph: 21.8-kg Tumor Removed Successfully

Doctors at AIIMS Delhi's Dr BRA-IRCH successfully excised a 21.8-kg tumor from a 46-year-old woman with advanced uterine sarcoma, despite the high-risk surgery. The patient suffered from abdominal discomfort but reported no bowel or bladder issues. Post-operation, she is recovering well and expected to be discharged soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:03 IST
Miraculous Surgical Triumph: 21.8-kg Tumor Removed Successfully
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In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at AIIMS Delhi's Dr B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (Dr BRA-IRCH) performed a high-stakes surgery to remove a massive 21.8-kg tumor from a 46-year-old woman diagnosed with advanced uterine sarcoma.

The Delhi resident, who also deals with diabetes and hypertension, reported severe abdominal distension and pain over the past three months. Initial evaluations revealed a tumor filling her abdomen and pelvis, posing severe health risks.

Under the expert care of Dr M D Ray and the surgical team, the complex procedure on March 23 was successful. Despite the surgery's inherent risks, including potential hemorrhage, the patient is now recovering well, set for discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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