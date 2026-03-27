Intriguing Hospital Heist: Patient Drives Off with Ambulance

A patient with a mental disorder managed to impersonate a medical superintendent and make off with an ambulance from a hospital in Lahore's Punjab province, authorities confirmed Friday.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday when 52-year-old Rehanul Haq from the Punjab Institute of Mental Health tricked hospital staff and took an ambulance to Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital, 15 km away.

The stunt caused a security concern in Lahore, which is hosting Pakistan Super League matches, leading to a city-wide police alert. The patient was eventually located at Shahdara Hospital, and an investigation into the security breach has commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)