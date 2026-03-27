Intriguing Hospital Heist: Patient Drives Off with Ambulance
A mentally challenged patient in Lahore, Pakistan, impersonated a medical superintendent and drove away with an ambulance from the Punjab Institute of Mental Health. The 52-year-old was discovered at Shahdara Teaching Hospital, triggering a security alert amid Pakistan Super League matches in Lahore. An investigation is underway.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A patient with a mental disorder managed to impersonate a medical superintendent and make off with an ambulance from a hospital in Lahore's Punjab province, authorities confirmed Friday.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday when 52-year-old Rehanul Haq from the Punjab Institute of Mental Health tricked hospital staff and took an ambulance to Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital, 15 km away.
The stunt caused a security concern in Lahore, which is hosting Pakistan Super League matches, leading to a city-wide police alert. The patient was eventually located at Shahdara Hospital, and an investigation into the security breach has commenced.
(With inputs from agencies.)