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Intriguing Hospital Heist: Patient Drives Off with Ambulance

A mentally challenged patient in Lahore, Pakistan, impersonated a medical superintendent and drove away with an ambulance from the Punjab Institute of Mental Health. The 52-year-old was discovered at Shahdara Teaching Hospital, triggering a security alert amid Pakistan Super League matches in Lahore. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:26 IST
Intriguing Hospital Heist: Patient Drives Off with Ambulance
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  • Pakistan

A patient with a mental disorder managed to impersonate a medical superintendent and make off with an ambulance from a hospital in Lahore's Punjab province, authorities confirmed Friday.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday when 52-year-old Rehanul Haq from the Punjab Institute of Mental Health tricked hospital staff and took an ambulance to Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital, 15 km away.

The stunt caused a security concern in Lahore, which is hosting Pakistan Super League matches, leading to a city-wide police alert. The patient was eventually located at Shahdara Hospital, and an investigation into the security breach has commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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