Left Menu

Odisha Hospital Fire Sparks Political Uproar and Demands for Accountability

The Odisha Assembly faced disruptions as opposition MLAs demanded the health minister's resignation following a hospital fire in Cuttack that killed 12 patients. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor highlighting safety and accountability issues, calling for compensation, a judicial inquiry, and an audit of all state hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:46 IST
Odisha Hospital Fire Sparks Political Uproar and Demands for Accountability
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MLAs in Odisha disrupted Assembly proceedings over the tragic death of 12 patients in a hospital fire in Cuttack, demanding the health minister's resignation.

The lawmakers presented a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, condemning the incident as a glaring failure of safety regulations and administrative oversight in the state's healthcare system. Their demands included a Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim's family, a government job for one member of the affected families, and a judicial inquiry by an Orissa High Court judge.

They also called for the arrest of culpable officials, free medical treatment for the injured, and a comprehensive fire safety audit of hospitals across the state. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has responded by suspending officers, setting up a judicial probe, and announcing substantial compensation for the victims' families.

TRENDING

1
Shubman Gill: The Modern-Day Cricket Luminary Leading Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill: The Modern-Day Cricket Luminary Leading Gujarat Titans

 Global
2
Jos Buttler's New Beginnings: Rekindling Cricket Passion with Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler's New Beginnings: Rekindling Cricket Passion with Gujarat Titans

 Global
3
GIFT City's IFSC: A Rapid Rise to USD 106.7 Billion in Banking Assets

GIFT City's IFSC: A Rapid Rise to USD 106.7 Billion in Banking Assets

 India
4
Rupee's Wild Ride: Economic Turmoil Amid Iran Conflict

Rupee's Wild Ride: Economic Turmoil Amid Iran Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026