Odisha Hospital Fire Sparks Political Uproar and Demands for Accountability
The Odisha Assembly faced disruptions as opposition MLAs demanded the health minister's resignation following a hospital fire in Cuttack that killed 12 patients. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor highlighting safety and accountability issues, calling for compensation, a judicial inquiry, and an audit of all state hospitals.
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Opposition MLAs in Odisha disrupted Assembly proceedings over the tragic death of 12 patients in a hospital fire in Cuttack, demanding the health minister's resignation.
The lawmakers presented a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, condemning the incident as a glaring failure of safety regulations and administrative oversight in the state's healthcare system. Their demands included a Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim's family, a government job for one member of the affected families, and a judicial inquiry by an Orissa High Court judge.
They also called for the arrest of culpable officials, free medical treatment for the injured, and a comprehensive fire safety audit of hospitals across the state. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has responded by suspending officers, setting up a judicial probe, and announcing substantial compensation for the victims' families.
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