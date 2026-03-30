Odisha Hospital Fire Sparks Political Uproar and Demands for Accountability

Opposition MLAs in Odisha disrupted Assembly proceedings over the tragic death of 12 patients in a hospital fire in Cuttack, demanding the health minister's resignation.

The lawmakers presented a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, condemning the incident as a glaring failure of safety regulations and administrative oversight in the state's healthcare system. Their demands included a Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim's family, a government job for one member of the affected families, and a judicial inquiry by an Orissa High Court judge.

They also called for the arrest of culpable officials, free medical treatment for the injured, and a comprehensive fire safety audit of hospitals across the state. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has responded by suspending officers, setting up a judicial probe, and announcing substantial compensation for the victims' families.