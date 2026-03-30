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Patna University Protests Against Bihar CM Amid Resignation Stir

Patna University students protested during the inauguration of new university buildings, claiming exclusion from the event. Simultaneously, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's resignation from his legislative post marks a significant change, with accolades for elevating Bihar to developed state status. His exit is viewed as a loss for Bihar's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:56 IST
Patna University Protests Against Bihar CM Amid Resignation Stir
PU students protest against CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Students at Patna University staged a protest on Monday against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he arrived to inaugurate new administrative and academic buildings. The protestors, expressing their discontent, reported not being invited to witness the event, raising questions about the transparency and inclusiveness of the ceremony.

One student voiced grievances, telling ANI that neither the university leadership nor any student received an invitation, suggesting the event resembled a political affair. The protest, including slogans and posters, also demanded the revocation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Coinciding with the university unrest, Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council, ending a notable political chapter. His move to the Rajya Sabha has sparked reactions about his impact on Bihar's development. Dulal Chandra Goswami of the Janata Dal (United) praised Kumar's efforts in listing Bihar among developed states, noting the loss felt by many due to his departure.

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