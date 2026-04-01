Historic Win: Sweden's Last-Minute Victory Over Poland Secures World Cup Spot

In a dramatic showdown, Viktor Gyokeres clinched a last-minute victory for Sweden, leading them to a 3-2 win over Poland in the World Cup qualification playoff final on Tuesday. This crucial goal secured Sweden's place in the tournament, marking their return to the World Cup after failing to qualify four years ago.

The match saw a titanic struggle as Anthony Elanga's early goal was matched by Nicola Zalewski's equalizer. Gustaf Lagerbielke restored Sweden's lead before halftime, but Karol Swiderski had Poland level again. It wasn't until Gyokeres capitalized on a late scramble that Sweden could finally celebrate.

The Swedish team not only earned a berth in Group F but also avenged their 2022 playoff loss to Poland. Despite a rough qualification campaign, Sweden leveraged their Nations League success for a backdoor entry, demonstrating resilience and strategic prowess.