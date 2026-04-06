Ghana Advances Health Security with NAPHS to Tackle Future Health Threats

Ghana has taken a significant step toward strengthening its national health security architecture with the successful completion of a National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) Prioritisation Workshop, marking a critical milestone in building a more resilient and responsive public health system.

The exercise, led by the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service, brought together multiple Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, with support from the UK Government’s Tackling Deadly Diseases in Africa Programme Phase 2 (TDDAP 2), implemented by Palladium and IDI, alongside technical guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

A Strategic Roadmap for Health Security

The NAPHS serves as a comprehensive national framework aimed at enhancing Ghana’s capacity to:

Prevent emerging health threats

Detect outbreaks early through surveillance and diagnostics

Respond effectively to public health emergencies

The plan spans critical areas including:

Laboratory system strengthening

Disease surveillance and reporting

Emergency preparedness and response

Border and port health systems

By prioritising interventions, Ghana is ensuring that limited resources are channelled toward high-impact actions, maximising public health outcomes.

Data-Driven Prioritisation for Maximum Impact

A key outcome of the workshop is the identification of priority interventions through a structured, evidence-based approach.

According to Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of the Public Health Division at Ghana Health Service:

“Prioritisation is not just a process—it’s about making sure that every intervention we invest in has the maximum impact on protecting lives.”

The workshop introduced intuitive decision-making tools that allowed stakeholders to:

Evaluate interventions based on impact and feasibility

Build consensus across sectors

Align investments with national priorities

Each prioritised action is now embedded in a guiding framework that will inform both government planning and partner funding decisions.

Strengthening System Resilience

WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr. Fiona Braka, highlighted that the prioritisation exercise goes beyond immediate preparedness.

“Ghana’s NAPHS prioritisation ensures that we are not only ready to respond to current health threats but are also building a stronger, more resilient health system.”

This approach reflects a shift toward long-term system resilience, ensuring that Ghana can withstand future pandemics, epidemics, and cross-border health risks.

International Collaboration Driving Results

The initiative underscores the importance of global partnerships in strengthening national health systems.

Dominic Farrell, representing the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UKFCDO), emphasised that:

Investments are now targeted and evidence-based

Resources are aligned with interventions that save the most lives

Such collaboration ensures that Ghana’s health security agenda is both globally aligned and locally relevant.

What Comes Next

Following the workshop, Ghana will move into the implementation phase with a structured roadmap:

Refinement of strategic actions by Technical Area Teams

Submission of consolidated plans to the IHR National Focal Point

Application of costing tools to prioritised interventions

Validation of costed activities

Finalisation and official launch of the NAPHS

This phased approach ensures that planning translates into actionable, funded and measurable outcomes.

A Stronger Shield Against Future Health Threats

With the completion of the prioritisation workshop, Ghana has reinforced its commitment to proactive, coordinated and data-driven health security planning.

The NAPHS positions the country to:

Respond faster to outbreaks

Strengthen frontline health systems

Protect communities more effectively

As global health threats continue to evolve, Ghana’s model demonstrates how evidence-based prioritisation and multi-sector collaboration can transform preparedness into tangible impact.