Ghana Advances Health Security with NAPHS to Tackle Future Health Threats
By prioritising interventions, Ghana is ensuring that limited resources are channelled toward high-impact actions, maximising public health outcomes.
- Country:
- Ghana
Ghana has taken a significant step toward strengthening its national health security architecture with the successful completion of a National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) Prioritisation Workshop, marking a critical milestone in building a more resilient and responsive public health system.
The exercise, led by the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service, brought together multiple Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, with support from the UK Government’s Tackling Deadly Diseases in Africa Programme Phase 2 (TDDAP 2), implemented by Palladium and IDI, alongside technical guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).
A Strategic Roadmap for Health Security
The NAPHS serves as a comprehensive national framework aimed at enhancing Ghana’s capacity to:
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Prevent emerging health threats
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Detect outbreaks early through surveillance and diagnostics
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Respond effectively to public health emergencies
The plan spans critical areas including:
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Laboratory system strengthening
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Disease surveillance and reporting
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Emergency preparedness and response
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Border and port health systems
By prioritising interventions, Ghana is ensuring that limited resources are channelled toward high-impact actions, maximising public health outcomes.
Data-Driven Prioritisation for Maximum Impact
A key outcome of the workshop is the identification of priority interventions through a structured, evidence-based approach.
According to Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of the Public Health Division at Ghana Health Service:
“Prioritisation is not just a process—it’s about making sure that every intervention we invest in has the maximum impact on protecting lives.”
The workshop introduced intuitive decision-making tools that allowed stakeholders to:
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Evaluate interventions based on impact and feasibility
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Build consensus across sectors
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Align investments with national priorities
Each prioritised action is now embedded in a guiding framework that will inform both government planning and partner funding decisions.
Strengthening System Resilience
WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr. Fiona Braka, highlighted that the prioritisation exercise goes beyond immediate preparedness.
“Ghana’s NAPHS prioritisation ensures that we are not only ready to respond to current health threats but are also building a stronger, more resilient health system.”
This approach reflects a shift toward long-term system resilience, ensuring that Ghana can withstand future pandemics, epidemics, and cross-border health risks.
International Collaboration Driving Results
The initiative underscores the importance of global partnerships in strengthening national health systems.
Dominic Farrell, representing the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UKFCDO), emphasised that:
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Investments are now targeted and evidence-based
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Resources are aligned with interventions that save the most lives
Such collaboration ensures that Ghana’s health security agenda is both globally aligned and locally relevant.
What Comes Next
Following the workshop, Ghana will move into the implementation phase with a structured roadmap:
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Refinement of strategic actions by Technical Area Teams
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Submission of consolidated plans to the IHR National Focal Point
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Application of costing tools to prioritised interventions
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Validation of costed activities
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Finalisation and official launch of the NAPHS
This phased approach ensures that planning translates into actionable, funded and measurable outcomes.
A Stronger Shield Against Future Health Threats
With the completion of the prioritisation workshop, Ghana has reinforced its commitment to proactive, coordinated and data-driven health security planning.
The NAPHS positions the country to:
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Respond faster to outbreaks
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Strengthen frontline health systems
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Protect communities more effectively
As global health threats continue to evolve, Ghana’s model demonstrates how evidence-based prioritisation and multi-sector collaboration can transform preparedness into tangible impact.