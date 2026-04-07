Bangladesh's Urgent Vaccine Drive Amid Measles Outbreak

In an urgent response to a deadly measles outbreak, Bangladesh is undertaking an emergency vaccination campaign targeting children aged 6 months to 5 years old, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and the Gavi vaccine alliance. Over 100 children have succumbed to the disease in just a month.

The outbreak has prompted a phased national rollout, starting with 18 high-risk districts. This surge in cases has exposed significant immunity gaps, particularly among infants and under-vaccinated children, said Rana Flowers, UNICEF's representative in Bangladesh.

Health Minister Sardar Mohammed Sakhawat Husain attributed the resurgence to past governmental mismanagement. As the campaign progresses, authorities stress the importance of hospital treatment for suspected cases, cautioning against self-medication.