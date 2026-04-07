Left Menu

Bangladesh's Urgent Vaccine Drive Amid Measles Outbreak

Bangladesh is conducting emergency measles-rubella vaccinations due to an outbreak causing over 100 child deaths. The government, alongside WHO, UNICEF, and Gavi, targets children aged 6 months to 5 years in high-risk districts. The outbreak reveals critical immunity gaps, risking vulnerable children, sparking a nationwide vaccination initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-04-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 08:50 IST
Bangladesh's Urgent Vaccine Drive Amid Measles Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In an urgent response to a deadly measles outbreak, Bangladesh is undertaking an emergency vaccination campaign targeting children aged 6 months to 5 years old, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and the Gavi vaccine alliance. Over 100 children have succumbed to the disease in just a month.

The outbreak has prompted a phased national rollout, starting with 18 high-risk districts. This surge in cases has exposed significant immunity gaps, particularly among infants and under-vaccinated children, said Rana Flowers, UNICEF's representative in Bangladesh.

Health Minister Sardar Mohammed Sakhawat Husain attributed the resurgence to past governmental mismanagement. As the campaign progresses, authorities stress the importance of hospital treatment for suspected cases, cautioning against self-medication.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Green Shipping: SDHI Secures Major Order for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

Pioneering Green Shipping: SDHI Secures Major Order for Ammonia-Fueled Vesse...

 India
2
Lunar Exploration: Artemis II Astronauts Break Records and Capture Rare Views

Lunar Exploration: Artemis II Astronauts Break Records and Capture Rare View...

 Global
3
From Global Greens to Home Turf: Patrick Reed's Return to the PGA

From Global Greens to Home Turf: Patrick Reed's Return to the PGA

 United States
4
South Korea's Strategic Mission: Securing Oil and Diversifying Supply Chains

South Korea's Strategic Mission: Securing Oil and Diversifying Supply Chains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026