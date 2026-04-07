Alert in Chhattisgarh: African Swine Fever Outbreak Prompts Urgent Measures

A confirmed outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a private pig farm in Durg district, Chhattisgarh, has led to immediate action by local authorities. Officials reported the need to cull 83 pigs to prevent further spread of the virus, known for its high contagion among livestock.

The outbreak surfaced after pigs in Mudpar village began dying at an alarming rate. The farm's owner contacted veterinary officials on April 1, prompting a rapid response from a veterinary team. Samples were taken for testing and confirmed ASF positive by April 6, triggering containment efforts.

According to authorities, a 1-km radius around the infected farm has been declared an 'infected zone,' with a wider 10-km area marked as a 'surveillance zone.' Movement restrictions have been imposed to manage the situation effectively, as ASF poses a significant threat to pig populations but does not affect humans or other animals.