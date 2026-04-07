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The Desperate Struggle for Public Toilets in Delhi

Women in Delhi endure significant health risks due to the scarcity and poor hygiene of public toilets. Long commutes, market visits, and inadequate Metro facilities force many to hold their urine, leading to infections. Experts highlight the urgent need for more and better-maintained restrooms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:17 IST
The Desperate Struggle for Public Toilets in Delhi
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In Delhi, women face severe health issues due to the scarcity and poor condition of public toilets. Long commutes, visits to crowded markets, and inadequate Metro facilities force many to hold their urine for hours, resulting in infections and other health complications.

This shortage of clean restrooms particularly affects women, leading to severe health conditions like urinary tract infections and kidney damage. According to health experts, pregnant women and those lacking access to clean facilities face heightened risks.

Despite guidelines from the Swachh Bharat Mission to provide adequate toilet facilities, Delhi's public restrooms remain insufficient, prompting urgent calls for action to address the city's sanitary infrastructure needs.

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