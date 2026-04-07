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Mystery Surrounds Infant's Death: The Dossa Batter Controversy

An infant's body was exhumed by city police after a suspected food poisoning incident linked to ready-made dossa batter. With the forensic investigation underway, the incident has raised questions about food safety and the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two children in the Prajapati family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:35 IST
Mystery Surrounds Infant's Death: The Dossa Batter Controversy
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  • India

The sudden demise of a two-and-a-half-month-old infant and her three-year-old sister has sparked a forensic investigation in the city as police exhumed the infant's body to determine the cause of death. The incident is linked to allegations of food poisoning from ready-made dossa batter purchased on April 1 by the children's parents, Vipul and Bhavna Prajapati.

The bereaved family fell ill alongside their children but delayed hospital visits after experiencing initial relief with home treatment. The situation worsened, leading to hospital admission on April 5 when the elder daughter collapsed. Following her death, authorities began probing the mysterious circumstances, conducting autopsies and collecting food samples.

Vipul Patel, the dairy owner, refuted claims of his product causing the deaths, citing that other customers reported no issues. As the investigation continues, the community's attention turns to food safety practices and the quest for answers surrounding this tragic event.

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