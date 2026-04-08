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Colgate-Palmolive's Oral Health Movement: A Game Changer in India

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is enhancing its Oral Health Movement by offering free dental check-ups through a collaboration with the Indian Dental Association. This initiative aims to improve oral health access, focusing on both urban and rural communities, by utilizing QR codes on toothpaste packs for personalized assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:49 IST
Colgate-Palmolive's Oral Health Movement: A Game Changer in India
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Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is amplifying its Oral Health Movement on World Health Day. The campaign, in partnership with the Indian Dental Association (IDA), offers free dental check-ups to make preventative care more accessible across India.

Building on its previous success, Colgate has facilitated over 4.5 million dental screenings to encourage proactive oral health behavior. QR codes on product packaging offer personalized assessments and free consultations, even accommodating rural areas with virtual consultation options due to the lack of dentists.

This initiative is a response to alarming statistics: 9 out of 10 Indians face oral health issues, yet only 9% visit dentists annually. Colgate's program aims to address this gap, driving long-term change and fostering early diagnosis and better oral health for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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