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Magnetic Breakthrough: Navigated TMS Revolutionizes PTSD Treatment in Soldiers

A study highlights the effectiveness of 'navigated TMS', a magnetic field technique, in treating combat-related PTSD in soldiers. This method, combined with psychotherapy, helped 85% of participants. Additionally, research sheds light on sex-differentiated Alzheimer's brain changes, emphasizing the need for personalized care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:35 IST
Magnetic Breakthrough: Navigated TMS Revolutionizes PTSD Treatment in Soldiers

An innovative procedure employing magnetic fields known as 'navigated TMS' is demonstrating remarkable success in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among combat veterans, a new study reveals. The technique, in tandem with psychotherapy, achieved an 85% success rate in significantly alleviating symptoms in participants.

The study enlisted 119 current and former military personnel with severe PTSD, randomly assigning them to receive psychotherapy alone or with MRI-guided, robot-controlled transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) over a 30-day residential program in San Antonio. Participants receiving TMS showed notable clinical improvements, with 85% experiencing significant symptom reduction, markedly higher than the 59% in the control group.

In other groundbreaking research, scientists highlight sex-based differences in Alzheimer's progression, suggesting standard tests might not fully capture the extent of brain changes in women. This finding underscores the necessity for sex-specific approaches in treating Alzheimer's to enhance personalized care and clinical outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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