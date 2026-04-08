Magnetic Breakthrough: Navigated TMS Revolutionizes PTSD Treatment in Soldiers

An innovative procedure employing magnetic fields known as 'navigated TMS' is demonstrating remarkable success in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among combat veterans, a new study reveals. The technique, in tandem with psychotherapy, achieved an 85% success rate in significantly alleviating symptoms in participants.

The study enlisted 119 current and former military personnel with severe PTSD, randomly assigning them to receive psychotherapy alone or with MRI-guided, robot-controlled transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) over a 30-day residential program in San Antonio. Participants receiving TMS showed notable clinical improvements, with 85% experiencing significant symptom reduction, markedly higher than the 59% in the control group.

In other groundbreaking research, scientists highlight sex-based differences in Alzheimer's progression, suggesting standard tests might not fully capture the extent of brain changes in women. This finding underscores the necessity for sex-specific approaches in treating Alzheimer's to enhance personalized care and clinical outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)