Himachal Pradesh Enhances Transparency in HimCare Health Insurance Scheme
Himachal Pradesh's HimCare health insurance program will now see government hospitals compensated by either actual treatment cost or the package rate, whichever is lower. This initiative aims to foster transparency, minimize corruption, and improve the program's efficiency by streamlining reimbursements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In an effort to bolster the efficiency and transparency of the HimCare health scheme, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled key reforms on Thursday.
Under the revamped system, public hospitals will receive reimbursements based on either actual treatment costs or predetermined package rates, choosing the lesser amount.
Additional transparency measures ensure that expenditures previously compensated via separate channels are now streamlined under the unified HimCare framework, reflecting the government's commitment to modernizing healthcare delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)