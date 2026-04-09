Himachal Pradesh Enhances Transparency in HimCare Health Insurance Scheme

In an effort to bolster the efficiency and transparency of the HimCare health scheme, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled key reforms on Thursday.

Under the revamped system, public hospitals will receive reimbursements based on either actual treatment costs or predetermined package rates, choosing the lesser amount.

Additional transparency measures ensure that expenditures previously compensated via separate channels are now streamlined under the unified HimCare framework, reflecting the government's commitment to modernizing healthcare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)