U.S. Fertility Rates Reach Historic Lows Amid Shifting Social Trends

The U.S. fertility rate has reached a record low, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This decline continues a nearly two-decade trend as fewer women are choosing to have children, reflecting shifting social norms and increasing professional demands.

The CDC's data shows a 23% decrease in the U.S. general fertility rate since 2007. By 2025, the number of babies born dropped by 1% from the previous year to about 3.6 million, with the rate of births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 dipping to 53.1. These findings highlight the growing challenges that younger women face, including competitive job markets and the intense demands of parenting.

While fertility rates among those in their 30s and 40s have risen slightly over the past decade, the increases are too modest to counteract the notable declines among women under 30. Notably, fertility rates among teenagers have seen drastic drops, with rates for 18-19-year-olds falling 7% and for those aged 15-17 plunging 11%, setting new record lows. The CDC's provisional report, capturing 99.95% of birth records, underscores the significant demographic shifts underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)