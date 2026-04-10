Delhi Police Bust Expired Goods Racket at Kapashera Border
Delhi Police discovered a large quantity of expired food and cosmetic products near the Kapashera border and arrested an individual involved in their illegal sale. The operation revealed a hazardous practice of selling expired goods, risking public health. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police uncovered a massive stockpile of expired food and cosmetic items near the Kapashera border, resulting in the arrest of one person.
The accused, Abdul Mannan Khan, was allegedly selling these products at discounted prices, posing a serious public health risk.
The operation included a raid following a sting where decoy customers unwittingly purchased expired items, prompting immediate police action.
(With inputs from agencies.)