Delhi Police Bust Expired Goods Racket at Kapashera Border

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police uncovered a massive stockpile of expired food and cosmetic items near the Kapashera border, resulting in the arrest of one person.

The accused, Abdul Mannan Khan, was allegedly selling these products at discounted prices, posing a serious public health risk.

The operation included a raid following a sting where decoy customers unwittingly purchased expired items, prompting immediate police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)