WHO Hosts Global Forum of Collaborating Centres: Mobilising Global Scientific Network

The World Health Organization (WHO) has convened its first-ever Global Forum of Collaborating Centres, bringing together one of the largest and most influential scientific networks in global health to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate responses to emerging health challenges.

The landmark gathering assembled representatives from over 800 WHO Collaborating Centres (CCs) across more than 80 countries, marking a significant step toward enhancing coordination among leading public health, academic, and research institutions worldwide.

A Historic Platform for Global Scientific Collaboration

The forum comes at a time when global health systems are facing increasing pressure from geopolitical fragmentation, emerging diseases, and climate-related risks, prompting renewed calls for stronger, science-driven collaboration.

Participants highlighted that today’s complex health threats not only demand urgent action but also present opportunities to build more integrated and responsive global health systems.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to move beyond siloed scientific efforts, embracing more dynamic partnerships that can translate research into real-world impact.

A Network Rooted in WHO’s Founding Vision

The Collaborating Centres network is deeply embedded in WHO’s foundational mission. As early as 1949, the World Health Assembly recognised that global health progress would be best achieved not by building new institutions, but by leveraging existing expertise worldwide.

Over the past 77 years, this vision has evolved into a vast network of institutions that:

Support global health standards and guidelines

Drive innovation and collaborative research

Build capacity in health systems worldwide

Transform scientific knowledge into life-saving interventions

Today, the network remains a cornerstone of WHO’s ability to respond to global health challenges.

‘Stand with Science’: Renewed Call for Global Unity

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the network as a powerful yet underutilised asset in global health.

“WHO's network of collaborating centres is an immensely valuable but under-utilized resource,” he said. “It brings together the world’s leading institutions to translate evidence into action and protect populations.”

The forum aligns with the broader World Health Day 2026 campaign, themed “Together for health. Stand with science,” reinforcing the importance of evidence-based decision-making in an era of growing uncertainty.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Sylvie Briand emphasised the critical role of scientific collaboration.

“At a time of growing global health challenges, this spirit of trusted scientific collaboration is indispensable to protecting lives and shaping a healthier future,” she said.

Focus on Emerging Threats and ‘Disease X’ Preparedness

A key highlight of the forum was WHO’s push to strengthen preparedness for future pandemics, including the development of new collaborative mechanisms.

Central to this effort is the creation of Collaborative Open Research Consortia (CORC)—global networks of research institutions bringing together thousands of scientists.

These consortia aim to:

Accelerate development of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments

Strengthen readiness for “Disease X” —a hypothetical unknown pathogen that could trigger the next global pandemic

Enhance rapid scientific coordination during health emergencies

This initiative reflects lessons learned from COVID-19 and underscores the urgency of proactive preparedness.

One Health Approach and Cross-Sector Collaboration

The Global Forum also aligns with the One Health approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health perspectives.

By connecting scientists across disciplines, WHO aims to address complex health threats such as zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and climate-related health risks more effectively.

Call for Sustained Investment and Cooperation

Participants stressed that strong international cooperation is more critical than ever, particularly as global health funding faces increasing constraints.

They warned that without coordinated investment and collaboration, local health crises could rapidly escalate into global emergencies.

The forum highlighted the need for:

Sustained global health financing

Strengthened multilateral cooperation

Enhanced knowledge-sharing mechanisms

Looking Ahead: Building a Stronger Global Health Network

WHO announced that the next Global Forum of Collaborating Centres will be held in 2027, aiming to further strengthen this collaborative platform and build on the momentum generated.

As global health challenges grow more complex, the forum signals a shift toward more unified, science-led action, leveraging the collective strength of one of the world’s most extensive health networks.

The message from WHO is clear: in an interconnected world, global health security depends on global scientific solidarity.