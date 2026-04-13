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RMZ Group's USD 35 Billion Leap: Transforming India's Digital and Real Estate Landscape

Real estate giant RMZ plans to invest USD 35 billion in India over the next five years, focusing on digital infrastructure, AI factories, and real estate developments. The firm is also considering an IPO to secure long-term capital, aiming to expand its presence in the digital and commercial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:16 IST
RMZ Group's USD 35 Billion Leap: Transforming India's Digital and Real Estate Landscape
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Bengaluru-based RMZ Group, a leader in real estate, unveiled a bold USD 35 billion investment plan over the next five years. This major initiative targets the development of data centres, AI factories, and a resurgence in real estate projects, with 50 percent of funds earmarked for digital infrastructure advancements.

The investment strategy aligns with India's increasingly favorable environment for data centres, following the Union Budget's 21-year tax holiday for foreign cloud providers. RMZ Group has already partnered with Colt to build co-location data centres throughout Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Additionally, RMZ is exploring an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to establish a source of long-term capital. As a premier developer, the group is poised to contribute significantly to India's commercial and digital landscapes through its comprehensive investment approach, integrating AI infrastructure and immersive retail formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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