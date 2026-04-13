Supreme Court Deliberates Farmers' Plea on MSP Reforms

The Supreme Court on Monday reviewed a plea urging that states' proposals regarding the exact cost of cultivation be considered when determining the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers' produce.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi has issued notices to relevant bodies, seeking their responses on the matter that touches on the ongoing financial crisis faced by India's farmers.

The plea alleges discrepancies in MSP, citing it is often set below actual production costs, contributing to farmer suicides and economic distress. The court's examination includes evaluating the feasibility of a standardized policy amidst varying cultivation costs across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)