Supreme Court Deliberates Farmers' Plea on MSP Reforms
The Supreme Court is reviewing a plea urging the incorporation of states' cost of cultivation in determining the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Advocate Prashant Bhushan emphasizes that the MSP is often below production costs, exacerbating farmers' financial struggles. The court will hear responses from related government bodies.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday reviewed a plea urging that states' proposals regarding the exact cost of cultivation be considered when determining the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers' produce.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi has issued notices to relevant bodies, seeking their responses on the matter that touches on the ongoing financial crisis faced by India's farmers.
The plea alleges discrepancies in MSP, citing it is often set below actual production costs, contributing to farmer suicides and economic distress. The court's examination includes evaluating the feasibility of a standardized policy amidst varying cultivation costs across states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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