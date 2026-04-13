Juvenile Justice: Revenge Sparks Tragedy in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

The Delhi Police have arrested two juveniles involved in a murder case at Ashok Vihar's Picnic Hut Park. This incident took place in early April and was reportedly driven by revenge following a previous quarrel.

During the confrontation with the victim, a member of the previously involved group, the juveniles attacked and fatally stabbed him. After the crime, they fled, but the police later identified them through CCTV footage.

Authorities caught the suspects near Mukarba Chowk flyover, thanks to a tip-off. The duo confessed their role in the crime, revealing another associate remains at large as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)