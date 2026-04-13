Left Menu

Juvenile Justice: Revenge Sparks Tragedy in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

In northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, two juveniles were arrested for murder in a park. Motivated by revenge, following an earlier altercation, they confronted and assaulted a victim, leading to his death. The police tracked and apprehended them using CCTV footage, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:19 IST
Juvenile Justice: Revenge Sparks Tragedy in Delhi's Ashok Vihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have arrested two juveniles involved in a murder case at Ashok Vihar's Picnic Hut Park. This incident took place in early April and was reportedly driven by revenge following a previous quarrel.

During the confrontation with the victim, a member of the previously involved group, the juveniles attacked and fatally stabbed him. After the crime, they fled, but the police later identified them through CCTV footage.

Authorities caught the suspects near Mukarba Chowk flyover, thanks to a tip-off. The duo confessed their role in the crime, revealing another associate remains at large as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Monsoon Challenge: Navigating El Nino's Impact

India's Monsoon Challenge: Navigating El Nino's Impact

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Forms High-Powered Committee Amid Noida Factory Workers' Protest

Uttar Pradesh Forms High-Powered Committee Amid Noida Factory Workers' Prote...

 India
3
India and Oman Strengthen Economic Bonds through CEPA Talks

India and Oman Strengthen Economic Bonds through CEPA Talks

 India
4
Ensuring Seamless LPG Supply Amidst Digital Transition

Ensuring Seamless LPG Supply Amidst Digital Transition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026