Juvenile Justice: Revenge Sparks Tragedy in Delhi's Ashok Vihar
In northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, two juveniles were arrested for murder in a park. Motivated by revenge, following an earlier altercation, they confronted and assaulted a victim, leading to his death. The police tracked and apprehended them using CCTV footage, with investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have arrested two juveniles involved in a murder case at Ashok Vihar's Picnic Hut Park. This incident took place in early April and was reportedly driven by revenge following a previous quarrel.
During the confrontation with the victim, a member of the previously involved group, the juveniles attacked and fatally stabbed him. After the crime, they fled, but the police later identified them through CCTV footage.
Authorities caught the suspects near Mukarba Chowk flyover, thanks to a tip-off. The duo confessed their role in the crime, revealing another associate remains at large as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- juvenile
- murder
- recommendation
- CCTV
- police
- arrest
- crime
- revenge
- investigation
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Takes Ghaziabad Police to Task Over Delayed FIR in Tragic Child Case
Major Ganja Seizure: Two Arrested in Jharkhand
Congress Leaders Arrested Amidst Judicial Gherao Controversy in Malda
Hostage Drama: Swift Police Action Foils College Student's Abduction
Illegal Sand Mining: Arrests and Political Ties in Forest Guard's Murder