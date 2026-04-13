Healthcare's Future: Balancing Skills and Services Amid Ageing Populations

At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's 71st Founder's Day in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu stressed the critical role of skilled healthcare workers as ageing populations globally increase service demands.

He lauded Sir Ganga Ram's visionary contributions, noting his blend of engineering prowess and public service dedication, reflecting moral leadership observed during the Guru ka Bagh Morcha.

Highlighting the hospital's commitment to accessible healthcare, Sandhu aligned it with Prime Minister Modi's vision, while Dr. Ajay Swaroop emphasized its ongoing efforts in medical education, free treatment, research, and biotechnology.

(With inputs from agencies.)