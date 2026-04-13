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Healthcare's Future: Balancing Skills and Services Amid Ageing Populations

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized the importance of building a skilled workforce in healthcare to meet the rising demands due to ageing populations. He praised Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's commitment to quality service and social responsibility during its 71st Founder's Day celebration, highlighting Sir Ganga Ram's visionary legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:50 IST
Healthcare's Future: Balancing Skills and Services Amid Ageing Populations
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At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's 71st Founder's Day in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu stressed the critical role of skilled healthcare workers as ageing populations globally increase service demands.

He lauded Sir Ganga Ram's visionary contributions, noting his blend of engineering prowess and public service dedication, reflecting moral leadership observed during the Guru ka Bagh Morcha.

Highlighting the hospital's commitment to accessible healthcare, Sandhu aligned it with Prime Minister Modi's vision, while Dr. Ajay Swaroop emphasized its ongoing efforts in medical education, free treatment, research, and biotechnology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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