Kaloo Boosts Pahalgam Health Centers with Ambulance Donation
National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Kaloo dedicated four ambulances to primary health centers in the Pahalgam constituency. He allocated Rs 1 crore for this initiative following a tragic attack that killed 26 people. This donation aims to improve emergency response in this key tourist and pilgrimage location.
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- India
In a significant move to bolster healthcare preparedness in Pahalgam, National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Kaloo has donated four ambulances to primary health centers in the constituency.
The allocation, amounting to Rs 1 crore from Kaloo's constituency development fund, comes just ahead of the first anniversary of a devastating terror attack that claimed 26 lives in the area.
Recalling the tragic incident at Baisaran Valley last April, Kaloo highlighted the urgent need for local ambulance services, emphasizing their importance given Pahalgam's status as a prominent tourist destination and the starting point for the Amarnath Yatra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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