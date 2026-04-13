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Karnataka's Recipe for Healthier Government Gatherings

The Karnataka government has issued a nutrition advisory to ensure healthier food and beverage options are available at official gatherings. The recommendations include serving millet-based snacks, fresh fruits, and low-sugar beverages, while discouraging processed and high-fat foods. The aim is to promote better dietary habits among officials and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:27 IST
Karnataka's Recipe for Healthier Government Gatherings
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The Karnataka government has taken a bold step towards promoting better dietary habits in official settings by issuing a comprehensive nutrition advisory. This new directive, announced by the Department of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services, aims to introduce healthier food and beverage choices at state functions and meetings.

The advisory highlights the need to align refreshments served at official gatherings with nutrition standards. It suggests the inclusion of millet-based snacks, fresh fruits, vegetable salads, and low-fat beverages. Moreover, larger events should feature millet dishes and local recipes, replacing white rice with healthier options like brown rice.

Additionally, eateries within government campuses are encouraged to offer nutritious alternatives, avoiding processed and fried foods. The focus is on hygiene, sustainability, and supporting local cottage industries, while discouraging the use of plastic and processed sugar. Overall, this initiative reflects a commitment to healthier lifestyles for state employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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